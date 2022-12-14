Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.35.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of VALE opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Vale had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 45.53%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vale will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vale by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 19.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

