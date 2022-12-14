Vai Reaches Market Capitalization of $56.18 Million (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 14th. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a market capitalization of $56.18 million and approximately $19,129.72 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00005418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.40 or 0.00512822 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $890.26 or 0.04941159 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,474.52 or 0.30384934 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s genesis date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official website is venus.io.

Vai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

