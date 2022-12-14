USDX [Kava] (USDX) Hits Market Cap of $99.09 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00004983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $99.09 million and $227,345.07 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,826.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.14 or 0.00612275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00253835 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00049165 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00054838 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001207 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s).

