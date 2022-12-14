USD Coin (USDC) Trading 0% Higher This Week

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005465 BTC on major exchanges. USD Coin has a total market cap of $45.30 billion and $2.68 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001975 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.83 or 0.00508528 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $887.23 or 0.04860174 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000214 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,500.36 or 0.30130527 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 45,298,628,833 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
