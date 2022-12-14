USD Coin Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 13th. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $45.08 billion and $3.92 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005610 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
USD Coin Token Profile
USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 45,076,836,659 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
