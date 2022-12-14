USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Short Interest Down 21.2% in November

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the November 15th total of 102,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USCB Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 350.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in USCB Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in USCB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,786,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in USCB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,782,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in USCB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of USCB Financial to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

USCB Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

About USCB Financial

Shares of NASDAQ:USCB traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.74. 42,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,216. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03. USCB Financial has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $254.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.47.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

