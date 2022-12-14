Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.36

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.36 and traded as high as $18.43. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 158,683 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBA. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $748.18 million, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 440,567 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 523,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 377,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 156,089 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 317,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 124,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after purchasing an additional 124,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

