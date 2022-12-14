Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the November 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 944,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:UE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,908. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $98.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.57 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 165.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,108,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,605,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,252,000 after buying an additional 1,390,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,080,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,345,000 after buying an additional 1,204,987 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

