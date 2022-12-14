UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Short Interest Update

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a decline of 88.4% from the November 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPH has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of UpHealth to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on UpHealth to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get UpHealth alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in UpHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in UpHealth by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 70,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in UpHealth by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 42,106 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in UpHealth by 501.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 205,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 171,360 shares during the period.

UpHealth Price Performance

UpHealth Company Profile

UPH stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,368. UpHealth has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41.

(Get Rating)

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.