UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Short Interest Update

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a drop of 88.4% from the November 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of UPH traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.42. 149,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,368. The company has a market cap of $36.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.18. UpHealth has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on UpHealth to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on UpHealth to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in UpHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in UpHealth in the third quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in UpHealth by 156.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 70,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in UpHealth by 39.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 42,106 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in UpHealth by 501.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 205,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 171,360 shares during the period.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients.

