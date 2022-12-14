UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Short Interest Update

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a drop of 88.4% from the November 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
UpHealth Price Performance
Shares of UPH traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.42. 149,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,368. The company has a market cap of $36.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.18. UpHealth has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on UpHealth to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on UpHealth to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.
Institutional Trading of UpHealth
UpHealth Company Profile
UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UpHealth (UPH)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.