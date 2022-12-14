Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 350,300 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 219,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Univest Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,218. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Univest Financial has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $778.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Univest Financial had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $76.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Univest Financial will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UVSP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Univest Financial to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Univest Financial to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Activity at Univest Financial

In related news, Director Robert C. Wonderling purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,913.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Univest Financial news, Director Roger H. Ballou sold 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $127,226.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Wonderling bought 4,000 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,993 shares in the company, valued at $346,913.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,061 shares of company stock valued at $357,461. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Univest Financial during the first quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

