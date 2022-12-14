Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Raises Dividend to $0.72 Per Share

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.715 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 36 years.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of UHT stock opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The company has a market capitalization of $714.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 45.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $171,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

