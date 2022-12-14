Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Raises Dividend to $0.72 Per Share

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.715 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 36 years.
Shares of UHT stock opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The company has a market capitalization of $714.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.
