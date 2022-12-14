UNIUM (UNM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $108.11 Million

UNIUM (UNM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. UNIUM has a market capitalization of $108.11 million and approximately $816.71 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNIUM token can currently be bought for $37.17 or 0.00208909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UNIUM has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 35.50534068 USD and is down -5.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $824.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

