UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,478 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,138 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.16.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $538.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $530.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

