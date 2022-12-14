United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $404.00 at Morgan Stanley

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $404.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $371.45.

URI stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $369.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,857. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.69. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $372.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals will post 32.39 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,715,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

