United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UIHC opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.60. United Insurance has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $4.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UIHC. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 187.1% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 22.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 34,580 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 8.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 44.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 374.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 233,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

