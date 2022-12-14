Union Pacific Co. (UNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the railroad operator on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.

Union Pacific has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Union Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Union Pacific to earn $11.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.3%.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $218.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 86.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $278,209,000 after purchasing an additional 473,299 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $38,420,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 743,316 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $205,668,000 after purchasing an additional 76,527 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $876,948,000 after purchasing an additional 60,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

