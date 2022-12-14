Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Short Interest Up 37.0% in November

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the November 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNAM remained flat at $1.19 during trading on Wednesday. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174. Unico American has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.22.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Unico American had a negative net margin of 40.57% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter.

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company offers property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

