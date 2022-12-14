Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Short Interest Update

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,090,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the November 15th total of 9,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Under Armour stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.15. 3,864,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180,928. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $19.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

