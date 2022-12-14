UMA Financial Services Inc. Sells 4,841 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

UMA Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 891.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 150,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 135,615 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $572,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $98.67. The company had a trading volume of 68,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,374. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.59.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

