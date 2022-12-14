UMA Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

UMA Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 201,751 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 445,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,273,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,099,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,190,000 after buying an additional 124,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at $208,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IHI traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,413. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $66.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.19.

