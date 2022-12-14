UMA Financial Services Inc. Purchases 3,800 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,064,000 after buying an additional 1,413,756 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,921,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,603,000 after purchasing an additional 224,249 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 17.8% in the second quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,101,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,985,000 after acquiring an additional 468,316 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,929,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 1,260,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,880,000 after purchasing an additional 33,447 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

PHYS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,096. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

