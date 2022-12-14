UMA Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 220,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after buying an additional 31,838 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 43,133 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 387.6% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 37,095 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,297,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,134,000 after buying an additional 221,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,015. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.99. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $46.28.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $8.398 per share. This represents a yield of 30.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49.

