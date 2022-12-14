UMA Financial Services Inc. Has $11.72 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

UMA Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 212,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,918 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.6% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,400,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,058,000 after purchasing an additional 120,510 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,186,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.58. 15,281,381 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average is $59.02. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.