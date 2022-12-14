UMA Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 94.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 52,144 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 206,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.19. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,871. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.99.

