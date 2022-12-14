Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001222 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $66.16 million and $744,675.09 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ultra has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17,828.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.35 or 0.00618948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00258117 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00050101 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00053820 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000644 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.21106727 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $674,635.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

