Ultra (UOS) Market Cap Tops $66.10 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 14th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $66.10 million and approximately $674,515.91 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,874.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.62 or 0.00613351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00257605 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00049631 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00055105 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000643 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.2168175 USD and is up 2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $747,393.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

