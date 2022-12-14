UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,763 shares during the quarter. UGI makes up 1.8% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in UGI by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in UGI by 112.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in UGI by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in UGI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 28.5% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UGI opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. UGI Co. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $47.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on UGI. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UGI from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

