UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 40,751 shares.The stock last traded at $118.57 and had previously closed at $118.94.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.17. The company has a market cap of $902.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.80.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.97 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 19,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $2,252,911.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,766,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UFP Technologies news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 10,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $1,164,748.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,319.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 19,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $2,252,911.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,766,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,810 shares of company stock valued at $7,374,446. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $417,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Applied Fundamental Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 371,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,552,000 after acquiring an additional 39,449 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 22,947 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

