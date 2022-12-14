UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Up 140.9% in November

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 140.9% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
UCB Price Performance
OTCMKTS:UCBJY opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. UCB has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $63.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53.
About UCB

