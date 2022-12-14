UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Up 140.9% in November

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 140.9% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

UCB Price Performance

OTCMKTS:UCBJY opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. UCB has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $63.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53.

Get UCB alerts:

About UCB

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.