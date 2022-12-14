UBS Group Raises Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Price Target to CHF 329

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from CHF 328 to CHF 329 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

Roche Stock Performance

Roche stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.17. 925,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,185. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Roche has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Roche

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roche in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roche in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roche by 455.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Roche by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Roche in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

