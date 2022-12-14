UBP Investment Advisors SA Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

UBP Investment Advisors SA trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 307,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,152 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.6% of UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.