Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Short Interest Up 29.9% in November

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the November 15th total of 6,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st.
In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $318,679.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $531,468.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,211 shares of company stock worth $341,371 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ TWST traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $26.92. 15,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,686. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.17. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.07. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $90.42.
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
