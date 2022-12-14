Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Short Interest Up 29.9% in November

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the November 15th total of 6,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st.

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $318,679.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $531,468.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,211 shares of company stock worth $341,371 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWST. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,779 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,203,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,546 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,717,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,779 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,267,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,398,000.

NASDAQ TWST traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $26.92. 15,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,686. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.17. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.07. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $90.42.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

