TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,110,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the November 15th total of 8,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut shares of TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TuSimple from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TuSimple from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TuSimple presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.62.

TuSimple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.75. 25,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,052. TuSimple has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $39.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66.

Institutional Trading of TuSimple

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 36.09% and a negative net margin of 4,697.76%. The business had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that TuSimple will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in TuSimple by 107.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 380,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 197,365 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in TuSimple by 20.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 128,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Stories

