Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 25,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,213,587 shares.The stock last traded at $31.66 and had previously closed at $31.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,506,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 16,192 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,506,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 14,931.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 67,191 shares during the period. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

