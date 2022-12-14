Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 25,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,213,587 shares.The stock last traded at $31.66 and had previously closed at $31.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TRQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.
Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.