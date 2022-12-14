Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 8,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 553,014 shares.The stock last traded at $4.65 and had previously closed at $4.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TKC. TheStreet raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $804.97 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,285 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,571 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.