TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,327,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the November 15th total of 6,742,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,803.7 days.
TUI Price Performance
Shares of TUIFF stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. TUI has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.67.
About TUI
