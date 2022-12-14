TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,327,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the November 15th total of 6,742,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,803.7 days.

TUI Price Performance

Shares of TUIFF stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. TUI has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.67.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

