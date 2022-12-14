True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.14

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 27489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
True Drinks Stock Down 7.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $601.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.
True Drinks Company Profile
True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.
