Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT) Announces GBX 0.50 Dividend

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Troy Income & Growth Trust Price Performance

Troy Income & Growth Trust stock remained flat at GBX 70.60 ($0.87) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 413,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,422. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 68.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 70.59. The company has a market capitalization of £195.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,008.57. Troy Income & Growth Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 64.43 ($0.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 83 ($1.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get Troy Income & Growth Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David N. C. Garman bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £106,500 ($130,658.81).

About Troy Income & Growth Trust

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Personal Assets Trust Administration Company Limited. It is co-managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Troy Income & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troy Income & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.