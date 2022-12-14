Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.76

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.76 and last traded at $34.54, with a volume of 118684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.89 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08.

Institutional Trading of Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.72 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

