Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Insider Kyle Steven Brown Acquires 23,000 Shares

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $238,740.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,494 shares in the company, valued at $441,087.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

Shares of Trinity Capital stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $38.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.39 million. Equities research analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Capital

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is currently 202.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Trinity Capital by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Trinity Capital by 27,469.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Trinity Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Compass Point lowered shares of Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.75 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Trinity Capital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

See Also

