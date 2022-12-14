Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Short Interest Up 31.9% in November

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 306,300 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the November 15th total of 232,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tremor International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tremor International during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Tremor International by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tremor International by 232.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Tremor International during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC lifted its holdings in Tremor International by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 185,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 122,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Tremor International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Tremor International from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Tremor International from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tremor International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Tremor International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Tremor International Price Performance

About Tremor International

TRMR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.33. 1,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.05 million, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.70. Tremor International has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52.

(Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Further Reading

