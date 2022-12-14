Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Short Interest Down 44.8% in November

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the November 15th total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TBABF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DNB Markets raised Trelleborg AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Trelleborg AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of TBABF stock remained flat at $25.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77. Trelleborg AB has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $25.85.

About Trelleborg AB (publ)

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads, and cable entry products; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; bearings and bushings; engineered coated fabrics; engineered molded parts; fenders, docking, and mooring; floatover; and fluid handling solutions.

