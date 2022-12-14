Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the basic materials company on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Tredegar has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Tredegar Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Tredegar stock opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $385.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. Tredegar has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Tredegar

Tredegar ( NYSE:TG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $238.49 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Tredegar by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,195,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,312,000 after purchasing an additional 176,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tredegar by 695.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 142,469 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tredegar by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 49,429 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tredegar by 19.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 40,571 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tredegar by 593.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 40,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tredegar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

