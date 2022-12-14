Traxx Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $59.98 Million (TRAXX)

Traxx (TRAXX) traded up 28.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Traxx has a total market cap of $59.98 million and approximately $278,375.78 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Traxx has traded 61.2% higher against the US dollar. One Traxx token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Traxx

Traxx’s genesis date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Traxx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

