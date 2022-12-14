Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Liberum Capital

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TPRKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Travis Perkins from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($17.18) to GBX 1,250 ($15.34) in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 855 ($10.49) to GBX 890 ($10.92) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,140.00.

Travis Perkins Stock Up 2.4 %

Travis Perkins stock opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

