TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, April 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

TransAlta has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TransAlta has a payout ratio of 45.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TransAlta to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. 823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,934. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $12.13.

Institutional Trading of TransAlta

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $712.20 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 6.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in TransAlta by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TransAlta by 47.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on TAC shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

See Also

