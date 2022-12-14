TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, April 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
TransAlta has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TransAlta has a payout ratio of 45.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TransAlta to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.
TransAlta Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TAC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. 823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,934. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $12.13.
Institutional Trading of TransAlta
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in TransAlta by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TransAlta by 47.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on TAC shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
See Also
