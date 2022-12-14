Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Update

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toyo Suisan Kaisha from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Get Toyo Suisan Kaisha alerts:

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TSUKY opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $44.76.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, Cold-Storage, and Others segments. It purchases, processes, and sells seafood.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.