Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Update

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toyo Suisan Kaisha from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TSUKY opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $44.76.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile
Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, Cold-Storage, and Others segments. It purchases, processes, and sells seafood.
