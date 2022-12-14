ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 101.1% from the November 15th total of 641,400 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ToughBuilt Industries Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of TBLT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.17. 3,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,656,382. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. ToughBuilt Industries has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

Institutional Trading of ToughBuilt Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 203,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 831.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,392,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 3,028,471 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 387.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,465,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 3,549,411 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 44,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

About ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

