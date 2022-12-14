Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Up 128.4% in November

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 786,900 shares, an increase of 128.4% from the November 15th total of 344,500 shares. Currently, 27.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Top Ships

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49,974 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Top Ships during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Top Ships during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Top Ships alerts:

Top Ships Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TOPS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.42. 12,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,942. Top Ships has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $32.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Top Ships

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Top Ships from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

(Get Rating)

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.